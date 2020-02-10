Main content
Germany's 'successor' to Merkel quits
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is standing down as CDU leader.
The decision comes as questions were raised about her ability to command authority in the party, after CDU delegates in eastern Germany defied the party headquarter’s ban on cooperating with the far right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD). China's president Xi Jinping say his government will work to prevent large-scale job losses due to the coronavirus. Joe Biden's race for the White House gets into trouble - again.
