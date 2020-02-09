Main content
Millions in China due to return to work despite coronavirus outbreak
Many factories and offices in China have been ordered to stagger their working hours to limit the number of people in public places. Also: Sinn Fein to try to form governing coalition after Irish election success, and the renowned opera singer Mirella Freni has died at the age of eighty-four.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends