Coronavirus: Death of Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang sparks public anger

Widespread grief after death of doctor who tried to warn about the coronavirus outbreak.

Widespread grief after death of doctor who tried to warn about the coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Li died after contracting the virus while treating patients in Wuhan. Also, Syrian army says it's seized a key target in Idlib province, and we meet a Kenyan singer who uses music to challenge attitudes about sexual consent.

