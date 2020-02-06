Main content
Coronavirus: Beijing introduces tough measures to try and stem the outbreak
China's government insists it's doing all it can to contain the virus. More than 560 people have now died and nearly 30,000 been infected. Also, UN Security Council will meet to discuss situation in Syrian rebel-held enclave of Idlib, and we look back at the career of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends