Coronavirus: Beijing introduces tough measures to try and stem the outbreak

China's government insists it's doing all it can to contain the virus. More than 560 people have now died and nearly 30,000 been infected. Also, UN Security Council will meet to discuss situation in Syrian rebel-held enclave of Idlib, and we look back at the career of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas.

The World This Week Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

