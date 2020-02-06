Main content

President Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

The Senate votes to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Senate, run by the president's fellow Republicans, voted to acquit him 52-48 on charges of abuse of power and 53-47 on obstruction of Congress. Also, the World Health Organisation asks for nearly seven hundred million dollars to help developing countries prepare for the coronavirus which has killed nearly 500 people. And, Finland's new government has announced plans to give all parents the same parental leave.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends