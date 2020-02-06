Main content
President Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges
The Senate votes to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The Senate, run by the president's fellow Republicans, voted to acquit him 52-48 on charges of abuse of power and 53-47 on obstruction of Congress. Also, the World Health Organisation asks for nearly seven hundred million dollars to help developing countries prepare for the coronavirus which has killed nearly 500 people. And, Finland's new government has announced plans to give all parents the same parental leave.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends