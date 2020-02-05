Main content
Iowa Caucus: Pete Buttigieg leads US Democratic hopefuls as partial results are released
With 62 per cent of the votes counted, Bernie Sanders is a close second
With 62 per cent of the votes counted, Pete Buttigieg leads this first leg of the race to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate, while Bernie Sanders is a close second. Also, the WHO praises China for containing the new strain of coronavirus, but patients in the city of Wuhan struggle to get treatment. And, in southern Africa, the wife of Lesotho’s prime minister is charged with the murder of his previous wife.
