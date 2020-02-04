Main content

HIV vaccine hopes dashed by trial results

An experimental trial of a new HIV vaccine has been abandoned, dashing high hopes. Democrats take the first step towards confirming who will challenge Donald Trump in November.

An experimental trial of a new HIV vaccine has been abandoned after an independent study found it was ineffective, dashing high hopes. We hear from Democrats as they take their first step towards confirming who will challenge President Donald Trump in November. Also: Chinese artist Ai WeiWei explains why he's left Germany for the United Kingdom.

