The attacker, who stabbed two people in South London, had been released from prison in January. He had been sentenced in 2018 for terrorism-related offences. Also: as fears rise about the coronavirus, China injects a hundred and seventy billion dollars into the economy; and the British war film '1917' dominates the BAFTA awards.