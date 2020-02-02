Main content

Police shoot man dead in London terror attack

The attacker, who stabbed two people in South London, had been released from prison in January. He had been sentenced in 2018 for terrorism-related offences.

The attacker, who stabbed two people in South London, had been released from prison in January. He had been sentenced in 2018 for terrorism-related offences. Also: as fears rise about the coronavirus, China injects a hundred and seventy billion dollars into the economy; and the British war film '1917' dominates the BAFTA awards.

