Brexit: UK prepares to leave EU as PM promises 'new dawn'

UK will officially leave European Union at 23:00 GMT after 47 years of membership.

UK will officially leave European Union at 23:00 GMT after 47 years of membership. In pre-recorded video message, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call Brexit a "new dawn."

Also, debate over whether China could have acted sooner to tackle coronavirus epidemic, and Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop series on Netflix is criticised by chief of UK's National Health Service.

