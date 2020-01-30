Russia orders the closure of its 4,000km-long border and imposes visa restrictions to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Russia orders the closure of its 4,000km-long border and imposes visa restrictions to help prevent the spread of the virus, which has now known to have killed 170 people and infected thousands. Also, Mali launches an army recruitment drive to fight jihadists, and the longest drug-smuggling tunnel ever is found on the US border with Mexico.