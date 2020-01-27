Main content

Kobe Bryant: Basketball legend dies in helicopter crash

The US basketball star was reportedly travelling in a private helicopter when it crashed

The five-time NBA champion was widely considered one of the greatest players in the game's history. Also: China is extending its Lunar New Year holiday to help control the coronavirus outbreak, and the sheep that only eat seaweed foraged from beaches and are apparently more environmentally friendly because of it.

