Main content
Kobe Bryant: Basketball legend dies in helicopter crash
The US basketball star was reportedly travelling in a private helicopter when it crashed
The five-time NBA champion was widely considered one of the greatest players in the game's history. Also: China is extending its Lunar New Year holiday to help control the coronavirus outbreak, and the sheep that only eat seaweed foraged from beaches and are apparently more environmentally friendly because of it.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends