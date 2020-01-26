Main content

Democrats trying to undo election, say Trump lawyers

Impeachment: Defence team argues that President Trump did nothing wrong.

President Trump's lawyers have begun defending him at his impeachment trial, accusing Democrats of seeking to overturn the result of the 2016 election. Also: Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that the spread of a deadly new coronavirus is accelerating, and Brazil marks the first anniversary of the Brumadinho dam collapse.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

