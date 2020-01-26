Main content
Democrats trying to undo election, say Trump lawyers
Impeachment: Defence team argues that President Trump did nothing wrong.
President Trump's lawyers have begun defending him at his impeachment trial, accusing Democrats of seeking to overturn the result of the 2016 election. Also: Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that the spread of a deadly new coronavirus is accelerating, and Brazil marks the first anniversary of the Brumadinho dam collapse.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends