Main content

China coronavirus: more cities under lockdown

Beijing cancels Lunar New Year celebrations, as China tries to stop the virus spreading.

Beijing's palace complex, the Forbidden City,will be closed to the public. The International Court of Justice has ordered measures to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. World leaders attend a forum in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends