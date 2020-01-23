Main content
China coronavirus: more cities under lockdown
Beijing cancels Lunar New Year celebrations, as China tries to stop the virus spreading.
Beijing's palace complex, the Forbidden City,will be closed to the public. The International Court of Justice has ordered measures to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. World leaders attend a forum in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.
