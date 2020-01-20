Main content
China virus: Cases triple as infection spreads to Beijing and Shanghai
China's president says controlling the outbreak is a top priority.
State media in China has been urging people not to panic as the new respiratory virus spreads across the country. The long-awaited extradition hearing in Canada of the senior Huawei executive, Meng Wanzhou. Africa's richest woman, Isabel dos Santos, tells the BBC she's the victim of a politically motivated witch-hunt by the Angolan government.
