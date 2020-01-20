Main content

Progress reported at Libya summit in Berlin

World powers agree to uphold weapons embargo as part of efforts to end Libya conflict

World powers agree to uphold weapons embargo as part of efforts to end Libya conflict; General support for deal allowing Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step back from their royal duties - but Meghan's estranged father is critical; SpaceX has conducted a successful test of the emergency systems of its new spacecraft.

