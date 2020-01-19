Main content

Prince Harry and Meghan drop royal duties and HRH titles

The couple also intend to repay more than $3m of taxpayer money

The couple also intend to repay more than $3m of taxpayer money for the refurbishment of their UK home. The Queen and Buckingham Palace have issued statements following recent talks to discuss new roles for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Also: Violent clashes in Beirut between anti-government protesters and the Lebanese security forces have left 160 people injured, and why The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice the character Apu.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends