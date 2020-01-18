Main content
Clinton prosecutor Ken Starr to defend Trump
President Donald Trump brings in high-powered legal firepower for his impeachment trial.
President Donald Trump brings in high-powered legal firepower for his impeachment trial. The team include a prosecutor who helped to impeach President Bill Clinton more than twenty years ago - and a celebrity defence lawyer. Also: The Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, demands Iran pay compensation for the shooting down of a plane with many Canadians on board, and why Apple's Lightning cable could soon be outlawed in the European Union.
