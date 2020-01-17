No one has yet been convicted of the murder in 2017 of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

No one has yet been convicted of the murder in 2017 of Daphne Caruana Galizia. She'd been investigating corruption among Malta's political and business elite. Also: Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has led Friday prayers for the first time in eight years, appealing for national unity while criticising the US, and a horse becomes a surprise passenger on a bus in Wales.