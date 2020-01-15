Main content
Russian PM and government resigns
The resignations came after President Putin proposed constitutional changes that could prolong his own grip on power. Also: a treason trial has begun of the Cambodian opposition leader, Kem Sokha, and we hear about a man who broke a marathon world record after being told ten years ago that he would never walk again.
