Main content

Russian PM and government resigns

The resignations came after President Putin proposed constitutional changes that could prolong his stay in power.

The resignations came after President Putin proposed constitutional changes that could prolong his own grip on power. Also: a treason trial has begun of the Cambodian opposition leader, Kem Sokha, and we hear about a man who broke a marathon world record after being told ten years ago that he would never walk again.

