Iran nuclear deal: European powers trigger dispute mechanism

While the UK PM calls on President Trump to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran

France, Germany and Britain say Iran has violated the existing deal but they hope the agreement can be saved through the dispute resolution mechanism. More than a hundred people have died in northern Pakistan and Afghanistan as a result of unusually heavy snow. Spike Lee becomes first black Cannes jury head.

