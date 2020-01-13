Main content
Royal "Sandringham summit"
Queen Elizabeth is presiding over a meeting to decide the future of the Sussexes.
Meanwhile, ahead of the talks, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge have dismissed a "false story" in a UK newspaper speculating about their relationship. Iranian police deny shooting anti-government protesters. Pope Francis is warned by his predecessor Benedict not to relax the rules on priestly celibacy.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends