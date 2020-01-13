Main content
Iran: Anti-government protests continue after plane crash
Anger persists over the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner.
Many Iranians remain angry that Tehran took days to admit the military shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane. Also: Australia’s prime minister concedes he could have responded better to the bush fires still raging across the country. And Buckingham Palace prepares for a meeting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their plans to step back from royal duties.
