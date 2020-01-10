Main content
Iran plane crash: Tehran rebuffs claims it shot down jet
Iran's civil aviation chief says he's "certain" that the plane was not hit by a missile.
Victims of the crash included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians as well as nationals from Sweden, the UK, Afghanistan and Germany. The Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada to join her son amid discussions within the Royal Family. Also how fat is your tongue? How losing weight there could help with sleep.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends