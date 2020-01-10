Main content
Iran plane crash: ‘Evidence’ jet downed by missile
Evidence suggests Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian plane that crashed near Tehran.
The leaders of Canada and the UK are calling for a full and thorough investigation into the crash, which killed all 176 people on board. Also: Queen Elizabeth is said to be working with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan as they step back from royal duties, and how satellites in the night sky are causing problems for astronomers.
