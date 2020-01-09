Main content
Iran crash: Airliner 'was trying to return to airport'
Ukraine includes terrorism and a missile strike as possible causes of the crash in Iran.
Iranian investigators said preliminary findings indicated the plane had tried to turn back to Tehran airport, but that the pilot hadn't made a distress call. Prince Harry and his wife Megan say they want to "step back" from their roles as senior royals and become financially independent, but how will that work? A campaign to end rape in war spearheaded by Angelina Jolie and a British politician is heavily criticised.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends