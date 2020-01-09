Main content
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties
The announcement is said to have been made without consultation with senior royals.
The announcement is said to have been made without consultation with senior royals. Also: President Trump has said the military confrontation with Iran has de-escalated, and the Japanese Justice Minister rejects criticism of the country's legal system made by the fugitive Renault Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends