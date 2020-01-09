Main content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties

The announcement is said to have been made without consultation with senior royals.

The announcement is said to have been made without consultation with senior royals. Also: President Trump has said the military confrontation with Iran has de-escalated, and the Japanese Justice Minister rejects criticism of the country's legal system made by the fugitive Renault Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends