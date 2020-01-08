Main content

Iran attack: Missiles fired at US forces in Iraq

President Donald Trump responded on twitter saying ‘all is well’. Also: A Ukraine International Airlines plane crashes near a Tehran airport killing everyone on board, and a man on trial in Japan for killing nineteen mentally disabled residents of a care home admits the killings - but denies murder.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured in...

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends