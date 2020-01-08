Main content
Iran attack: Missiles fired at US forces in Iraq
President Donald Trump responded on twitter saying ‘all is well’. Also: A Ukraine International Airlines plane crashes near a Tehran airport killing everyone on board, and a man on trial in Japan for killing nineteen mentally disabled residents of a care home admits the killings - but denies murder.
