President Trump backs down from his repeated threat to target Iranian cultural sites
After criticism that such attacks could constitute a war crime, Mr Trump said if that were the case, he would obey the law. Also: the foreign exchange company Travelex is being held to ransom by hackers, and a vast "star nursery" region has been found in our galaxy.
