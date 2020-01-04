Main content
Fears of fallout from US assassination of top Iranian General
President Trump says United States killed General Soleimani to stop not start a war; But Iran describes the assassination as an act of international terrorism and vows to respond at a time and place of its choosing; and the Chinese authorities say they're investigating the source of a mysterious pneumonia outbreak
