Netanyahu requests immunity from prosecution

The Israeli prime minister’s move could delay the start of his trial on corruption charges.

The Israeli prime minister’s move could delay the start of his trial on corruption charges. Also in this edition: a German zoo mourns the loss of its collection of endangered apes and monkeys, Hong Kong sees in the New Year as it saw out the old – with another big pro-democracy demonstration, and the footballers taking the long view of life after the beautiful game.

