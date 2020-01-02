Main content
Netanyahu requests immunity from prosecution
The Israeli prime minister’s move could delay the start of his trial on corruption charges. Also in this edition: a German zoo mourns the loss of its collection of endangered apes and monkeys, Hong Kong sees in the New Year as it saw out the old – with another big pro-democracy demonstration, and the footballers taking the long view of life after the beautiful game.
