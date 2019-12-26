Main content
Mexico and Bolivia in diplomatic row
Mexico is filing charges at the International Court of Justice against Bolivia accusing it of intimidating its diplomats
Mexico says it's taking Bolivia to the International Court of Justice over the intimidation of its diplomats in La Paz. Also, Iranian security forces have been patrolling Tehran and other cities to try to prevent widespread protests and one of the leading lyric tenors of the last century, Peter Schreier, has died at the age of eighty-four.
