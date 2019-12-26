Raid carried out on premises of opposition leader's Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Raid carried out on premises of opposition leader's Anti-Corruption Foundation. Mr. Navalny says raid is linked to his refusal to comply with a court order to delete an online film accusing Russian Prime Minister of corruption.

Also, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces challenge for leadership of Likud party, and how eco-activist Greta Thunberg inspired remix of a dance music classic.