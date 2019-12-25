Main content

Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass at the Vatican

The leader of the Catholic church called on people not to abandon God’s love

The leader of the Catholic church called on people not to abandon God’s love. Also, India agrees to hold a census and national population survey, thousands of people in northern Ghana remain displaced after floods in October, and thirty years after Romania deposed Nicolae Ceausescu we hear how the country has changed.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

