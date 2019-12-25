Main content

The Happy Pod 2019

The most inspiring, uplifting and heartwarming stories from 2019 with lots of brilliance, bravery and courage. How rugby raised South Africa to heights not seen since Nelson Mandela; a 50th birthday for Big Bird and friends; plus singing seals, driving rats and a flying fat cat.

Photo: Siya Kolisi lifts Webb Ellis Cup after South Africa won the Rugby World Cup in 2019 Credit: Getty Images

29 days left to listen

57 minutes

