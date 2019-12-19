Main content

India: Thousands held for defying ban on protests

Demonstrators have defied a ban on protests against a controversial new citizenship law.

Demonstrators have defied a ban on protests against a controversial new citizenship law. The measure offers citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Also, reaction in Washington DC as the House of Representatives votes to impeach President Trump, and the Queen sets out the new British government's plans for the year ahead.

