Main content
Will President Trump be impeached?
US House is ready for historic vote.
Donald Trump is expected to become only the third US president to be impeached by the House of Representatives. Also: Bolivia's attorney-general issues a warrant for the arrest of the former president Evo Morales; and the small Welsh community putting on a Christmas nativity- with just a few students playing all of the roles
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends