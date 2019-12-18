Main content

Report says UN peacekeepers in Haiti fathered hundreds of children

Interviews by a team of researchers found young mothers were abandoned. The report says girls as young as 11 were forced to trade sex for food. Also: a new chemotherapy delivery method for cancer patients is tried out by doctors, and Europe sends a planet hunting telescope into space.

29 days left to listen

26 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends