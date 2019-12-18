Main content
Report says UN peacekeepers in Haiti fathered hundreds of children
Interviews by a team of researchers found young mothers were abandoned. The report says girls as young as 11 were forced to trade sex for food. Also: a new chemotherapy delivery method for cancer patients is tried out by doctors, and Europe sends a planet hunting telescope into space.
