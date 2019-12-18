Main content
Trump impeachment: President pens ‘open war’ letter on eve of vote
Donald Trump wrote to Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of threatening " American democracy".
Mr Trump faces an impeachment vote on Wednesday over allegations he pressured Ukraine for personal political gain. Also: Scientists in Denmark sequence the genetic code of a stone-age woman using a piece of ancient chewing gum and why Lord of the Rings casting directors are searching for ‘ugly’ people.
