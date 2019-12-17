Main content
First Global Refugee Forum underway in Geneva
At the meeting the president of Turkey says he wants to send migrants back to Syria.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants a million Syrians to be resettled in a part of northern Syria where Turkey recently forced out Kurdish fighters. The Pope lifts the 'pontifical secret' rule in sex abuse cases. A Pakistani court has sentenced the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death in absentia for treason.
