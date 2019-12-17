Main content

First Global Refugee Forum underway in Geneva

At the meeting the president of Turkey says he wants to send migrants back to Syria.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants a million Syrians to be resettled in a part of northern Syria where Turkey recently forced out Kurdish fighters. The Pope lifts the 'pontifical secret' rule in sex abuse cases. A Pakistani court has sentenced the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death in absentia for treason.

28 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends