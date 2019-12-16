Main content

India protests: PM appeals for calm

Narendra Modi says he's distressed after days of unrest over a new citizenship law.

The demonstrators see the new law as "anti-Muslim" and in conflict with India's secular traditions. China accuses the Arsenal footballer, Mesut Ozil, of being deceived by fake news after he criticised the treatment of Muslim Uighurs. Also, why a Californian church nativity scene is depicting Mary, Joseph and Jesus in cages.

27 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends