UN climate talks called a "failure"

The longest summit on record has ended with a compromise deal that left many big questions unanswered.

The longest summit on record has ended with a compromise deal that left many big questions unanswered. Also: Indian police have been accused of forcefully entering a university campus and beating students. And an undercover investigation into the women being trafficked from Africa to India for prostitution.

