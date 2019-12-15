Main content
UN climate talks called a "failure"
The longest summit on record has ended with a compromise deal that left many big questions unanswered. Also: Indian police have been accused of forcefully entering a university campus and beating students. And an undercover investigation into the women being trafficked from Africa to India for prostitution.
