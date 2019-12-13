Main content
UK general election 2019: Boris Johnson says it's time to 'get Brexit done'
UK's PM says he hopes his party's election win will bring 'closure' to Brexit debate. And Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn gives his response to his party's huge defeat.
Also, we look at the challenges ahead for Britain's Conservative government after election victory, and how they'll handle relations with the EU and the US.
