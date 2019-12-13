Main content

Resounding win for the Conservatives in Britain's general election

With most of the votes counted PM Boris Johnson secures overall majority. It means he can push through his plans for Britain to leave the EU at the end of next month. The Scottish National Party surges in Scotland. The SNP says it is has a mandate for a 2nd independence referendum.

