Aung San Suu Kyi defends Myanmar against genocide allegations

The de-facto leader told the UN's top court that the accusations were incomplete and misleading.

Aung San Suu Kyi has rejected the allegations of genocide against Rohingya Muslims at the International Court of Justice. Also; Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the UN climate change conference in Madrid, and how much exercise do you need to burn off the calories contained in a chocolate bar?

