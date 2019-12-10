Main content
Myanmar Rohingya: Suu Kyi to defend genocide charge at UN court
It marks a remarkable fall from grace for the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi. In the Czech Republic, a gunman has killed six people in a hospital waiting room. And a paramedic rescuer describes a 'Chernobyl'- like scene on New Zealand's White Island after Monday's volcanic eruption.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends