Auschwitz visit: Angela Merkel warns of resurgence of intolerance

German Chancellor makes her first trip while in office to Auschwitz death camp in Poland.

German Chancellor makes her first trip while in office to Auschwitz death-camp in Poland. She says Germany has an unending responsibility to remember the Nazis' war crimes.

Also, Indian police have shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a young woman, and how a British woman was revived after a six-hour cardiac arrest.

