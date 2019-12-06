Main content

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump impeachment will go ahead

House will file impeachment charges against President Trump for alleged abuse of power.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House of Representatives will file impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power. Also: The World Health Organisation says the cases of measles are rising at dangerous levels, and six rowers are planning to make a trip from Cape Horn in South America to Antarctica.

17 days left to listen

31 minutes

