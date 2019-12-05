Main content

Trump impeachment: Law experts give legal opinion for and against impeachment

Law experts testify to House Judiciary Committee to draw up articles of impeachment.

As the investigation entered a new phase, law experts testified to the House Judiciary Committee which began hearings aimed at drawing up articles of impeachment. Also: Greenpeace accuses the Japanese government of covering up hotspots near the starting point of the 2020 Olympic torch relay in Fukushima, and New York launches a test-run for cargo bikes to replace delivery trucks and vans.

