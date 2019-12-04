Main content

NATO leaders signal unity at meeting amid rows

President Trump told allies that the Chinese firm Huawei posed a security risk.

Despite a joint condemnation of Russian aggression, the French president Emmanuel Macron repeated his belief that NATO should not be structured around treating Russia and China as enemies. Also: Germany expels Russia diplomats over Berlin murder, and researchers suggest that people should check their cholesterol from the age of twenty-five.

