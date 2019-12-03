Main content
Prince Andrew's accuser calls for public support
Virginia Giuffre tells the BBC she is standing by her story.
A US woman who says she was brought to Britain aged 17 to have sex with Prince Andrew has implored the British public to "stand beside her". Prince Andrew has denied any such relationship. Also: Scientists have identified parts of the brain that appear to be linked to an increased chance of suicide, potentially offering a way to identify those at risk, and why the fashion rental industry is now bigger than ever.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends